The preseason hype for the No. 8 Purdue women's volleyball team continues to grow.
Two seniors, setter Hayley Bush and outside hitter Grace Cleveland, were named to the All-Big Ten first team Monday afternoon. Both players made the American Volleyball Coaches Association's postseason honors list and the All-Big Ten list after the 2021 spring season.
Cleveland was a unanimous selection for the list, alongside Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke, Ohio State's Emily Londot and Minnesota's Stephanie Samedy. Cleveland, Hilley, Rettke and Samedy were All-America first team selections at the end of the 2021 season.
Cleveland and Bush will retake the court at Holloway Gymnasium Friday night against Loyola-Marymount. The match will begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on BTN+.