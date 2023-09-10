The Boilermakers pulled off another fifth set survival.
No. 20 Purdue (5-2) was crowned the Stacey Clark Classic champion after defeating No. 19 Kentucky (2-4) in Holloway.
Freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine had a career night, reaching 24 kills.
“She’s a rockstar,” said head coach Dave Shondell.
Despite Chicoine’s dominance, neither team could pull ahead in the first set. With several long rallies, Purdue’s defense kept them in the game.
Although the Boilers struggled to finish the first set – allowing three kills from Kentucky’s freshman outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye late in the set – a kill from junior middle Raven Colvin gave the team its first opening set victory since Aug. 25 against Duke with a score of 25-23.
“We’ve had slow starts. We were like, ‘We really need a strong start.’ That helped us gain the momentum,” said Chicoine. “I think that first set was crucial.”
Despite staying close to the Wildcats throughout most of the second set, multiple self-inflicted wounds ultimately cost the Boilermakers the set, including five service errors and six attacking errors.
Chicoine provided the Boilermakers several of their points early in the third set with three kills and a service ace to make up four of the first five points for Purdue.
Colvin’s timely defensive efforts complemented Chicoine and sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson’s aggressive offense and propelled the team to a 25-22 victory in the third set.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set and didn’t look back. Kentucky held Purdue to 12 points. Lack of opportunity and inefficient defense from the Boilermakers led to the 12-25 loss.
“We’re still figuring a lot of things out,” Shondell said. “We’re really a pretty good passing team, but we’ll keep working on it.”
Purdue is familiar with fifth set situations, having played in two previous fifth sets this season, so the four ties and 11 lead changes in the final set didn’t phase the Boilermakers.
“So much of this game is mental,” said Shondell. “You’ve just got to find a positive way to approach the next one and make some adjustments. Every game is new.”
The teams matched up well in the fifth as more back-and-forth action took place. Seven Kentucky errors gave Purdue the advantage throughout the set. However, the Wildcats kept the game close.
With all of the home fans in Holloway on their feet, Hudson jumped up for a kill that sealed the 18-16 victory for the Boilermakers.
“The past weekend helped us. We had nothing to lose,” Chicoine said. “We know what it’s like to go to five sets and we just went after it.”
The Boilers pick it back up on Thursday in Holloway.