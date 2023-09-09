The Boilers’ Friday night consisted of a resounding victory, a career capstone, and continued excellence from a pair of outside hitters.
No. 20 ranked Purdue (4-2) came back to beat SMU (3-4) in 4 sets after dropping the first.
Outside hitters sophomore Eva Hudson and freshman Chloe Chicoine led the offense with 21 and 17 kills, respectively, while Maddie Schermerhorn solidified the defense with 21 digs.
Coach Dave Shondell provided two reasons for the Boilers’ slow first set.
“One, that was the first time Taylor Anderson, the setter, had ever started a match,” he said. “She’s been playing very well, but it’s her first start as a freshman and I thought she was a little nervous.”
“Two, they hit a lot of off speed shots that seemed to catch us on our heels: tips, rolls, balls we normally gobble up, but we didn’t.”
The first set was a back and forth battle, featuring 10 tie scores and 7 lead changes, until SMU took the set 25-21.
The Boilers were not dismayed in the slightest, and came back strong in the following sets.
“Fortunately the next three sets we outhit them by a high margin,” Shondell said. “We started rolling, we started making defensive plays, the looks on our faces changed.”
The second set was not nearly as close as the first, with the Boilermakers rolling to a 25-14 victory.
They kept on rolling into the third set and took a quick 4-0 lead, emphasized by back to back kills by Lourdés Myers.
Later in the set, a long rally went the Boilers way when Grace Heaney blocked the final shot, causing Holloway Gymnasium to explode and putting Purdue up 22-14.
The next three points were all scored on kills by Eva Hudson after great setups by the team, securing the third set and a 2-1 lead for the Boilers.
The fourth set was the most tightly contested, so much so that it was tied at 22-22.
A couple more unreturnable attacks by Chicoine and a clutch block by Myers was enough for Purdue to make a fifth set unnecessary.
The crowning individual achievement from the victory was fifth-year defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn’s 1,000th career dig.
Schermerhorn was nothing but grateful for the fans that witnessed her achievement.
“I came here for these fans and for this culture, and I think I wouldn’t have gotten here without them,” Schermerhorn said.
“That’s part of the reason I stayed for my fifth year, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if I didn’t come back.”
Purdue will compete for the Stacey Clark Classic title tomorrow against No. 19 Kentucky. The game will be played in Holloway at 7 p.m., streaming on Big Ten Plus.