The No. 13 Purdue volleyball team has regrouped and is using last weekend’s losses to find and fix its weak points before returning home to face the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“On Friday night (in the locker room), it was really tough,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “Then with Saturday’s match against Wisconsin, we absolutely challenged them in all three sets. We really did all we could do with the ammunition we had on that particular night.”
Purdue (0-2) junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland was absent for last week’s matches. While Shondell is optimistic she will be back soon, he said she won’t play against Iowa (0-2).
Cleveland was a member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2019 All-American third team and a unanimous pick for the All-Big Ten first team last season.
Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton had 20 kills and five aces across both matches one week after returning from knee surgery to play.
“I give Newton a lot of credit,” Shondell said. “She has really worked hard to recover. You just can’t snap back, but I think her jump this week will be about 90% of her max.”
Missing starting players presents a good opportunity to improve the team, Shondell said. It allows younger players to see competition and improve their confidence.
Newton said the team has been rotating positions often in the past several games. The pin-hitters rotate frequently in order to encounter many different game situations and prepare themselves for what-if scenarios, such as the absence of key players.
Moving forward, Shondell said the team is spending a lot of time focusing on blocking and pin-attacking from the outside hitters.
“Iowa is a team that has consistently been in the lower half of the league since I’ve been here, but they’ve always played us really tough,” Shondell said. “I’m expecting tough matches again this weekend, and I hope we’ll be emotionally ready.”
The Boilers hope to find their footing against the Hawkeyes Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Both games will be played in Holloway Gymnasium and will be broadcast on BTN+.
Shondell brings back Block Party (partly)
Volleyball head coach Dave Shondell said he has offered eight to 10 of his game tickets to the Block Party, volleyball’s student section, so members can attend the matches in Holloway against Iowa.
“I’m hoping by having some of that Block Party flavor in the arena that they may be able to entice the rest of the people to make a little more noise,” Shondell said.
This would be the first student section at any Purdue sporting event this season since Purdue President Mitch Daniels said that no fans, except for family members of athletes and coaches, would be allowed in the stands.
The Block Party directed the Exponent to Purdue Athletics when reached for comment. The department did not respond as of The Exponent’s print deadline Wednesday night.