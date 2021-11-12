The No. 9 Purdue volleyball team completed a season sweep over the No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers with a 3-1 score (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21) inside UW Field House.
When you're up two sets on the road against the No. 4 ranked team in the country. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jHVnxcUJLY— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 13, 2021
The win marked the first 2-0 season-sweep of Wisconsin since 2008 and the first road victory in the series. Meanwhile, it was the first win in Madison since Nov. 25, 2011.
I’m very impressed w/ the women of @PurdueVB! 21 Strong on this unit & everyone doing their part to create a positive & productive culture. Quality road win over one of the best teams in the nation. @B1GVolleyball is such a tough league. A team’s attitude makes a big difference.— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) November 13, 2021
Purdue held the Big Ten leader in hitting efficiency (.479%) to a .128 attack %, the lowest for the Badgers since October 10, 2018. Additionally, Purdue which ranks No. 2 in the nation in blocks per set, out-blocked the Badgers 14.5 to 9.0.
S1 | This. 💯From start to finish. Purdue 22Wisconsin 15 pic.twitter.com/tCsCRPpnoj— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 13, 2021
The Boilermakers were led by Caitlyn Newton's 19 kills and Hayley Bush's 47 assists.
Marissa Hornung led the team with 18 digs, meanwhile Jena Otec posted 17.
Senior Jael Johnson posted two block solos and six assisted stuffs to lead teh team. Meanwhile, Newton tied a career-high six block assists in the match. Coming off the bench, sophomore middle blocker Taylor Trammell posted a key two kills and three block assists in the third set.
It’s a great time to be a Boilermaker 🚂 https://t.co/S0azJNGoBC— cait newton (@Caitlyn_Newton) November 13, 2021
Purdue will be back in action on Sunday for another Top-10 matchup on the road. The Boilermakers are slated to take on No. 8 Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.