It was almost deja vu. Until it wasn't.
Purdue's No. 25-ranked volleyball team (3-2) went wire to wire with the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-2) in a five-set win, taking the final set 17-15. The win secured a 2-0 weekend for the Boilers after a 1-2 showing a week ago.
The fifth and final set, which only goes to 15 points, began with Purdue on top.
The Boilers got the score all the way to 12-8 before running out of steam, allowing the Golden Eagles to claw their way back to tie it at 15-15.
It mirrored what had happened not a week earlier against Loyola-Chicago, when the Ramblers had stormed back from 12-8 down in the fifth set to beat Purdue on its home court.
A kill by freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine and an attack error by the Golden Eagles delivered the win for the Boilers.
"It's just natural for teams and coaches and players to start to wonder, 'how good are we?'" said Purdue head coach Dave Shondell on a post-game radio show.
"And I warned them this weekend there was going to be an explosion here, and fortunately it happened just in time, last night against Kansas and then we just fought like hell to come back today."
Late in the fourth set, the match was in the Golden Eagles' hands as they held a 17-12 lead; Purdue had gotten itself into a precious position with seven attacking errors.
But as the Boilers fought back, junior middle blocker Raven Colvin kept them alive, first with a block that tied the game at 24 and another just minutes later to give Purdue a 26-25 lead.
After some point trading by both teams, Purdue escaped 29-27 to force the fifth set.
Sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson hit over .300 in the match on 55 attacks, and freshman Grace Heaney provided some efficient offense in a supporting role, hitting .273 with a kill-rate over .400.
Colvin led the team with five total blocks, and redshirt junior Lourdes Myers chipped in four.
"At the end of the day, you're just putting it in the hands of your three horses," Shondell said. "And that was Chloe (Chicoine) and Eva (Hudson) and Raven (Colvin)."
The Boilers resume action next Friday at home versus SMU.