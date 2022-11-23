Purdue fought back to win three straight sets Wednesday night in College Park, finding its feet after dropping the first to Maryland in its penultimate regular-season match.
Raven Colvin broke the program’s all-time block record with 16, keeping the Boilermakers (20-9, 10-5 Big Ten) alive with her defense at the net to ruin the Terrapins' (15-16 6-13 Big Ten) senior night.
The sophomore middle blocker also contributed eight kills and four service aces in her career-night match, a player head coach Dave Shondell said in a press conference Monday that he “knew what she was capable of doing.”
“Well, she got that ace to win the match as well at a crucial time,” Shondell said. “She served the ball so tough for a middle blocker, which is another bonus that she adds. Her block was significant against this team, we really shut down (Maryland’s) pin hitters."
The Boilermakers trailed by as many as six in the fourth set but rallied back to avoid the season sweep to the Terrapins after getting swept by them at home earlier in the season.
Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson let the team with 17 kills and contributed a 12-dig double-double, hitting .103. Hudson, Maddie Schermerhorn and Ava Torrance combined for seven service aces, bringing the team’s total to 11 when combined with Colvin’s.
Maryland’s Sam Csire kept the sets close for her team, leading with 18 kills and a 16-dig double-double.
The Boilers play their final regular-season match against Penn State on Sunday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.