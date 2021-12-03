The Purdue volleyball team was on the ropes Friday night in Holloway Gymnasium.
Coming off of a huge sweep of Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night, the Boilermakers were set to take on Dayton, who had beaten its first round foe in four sets. But things weren’t going well, despite the packed Holloway crowd and the Boilers’ best efforts.
The team was down 2-0 after a pair of shootout victories for the Flyers.
Fifth-year senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton spoke about the in-game adjustment that her and her team made to flip the script on Dayton.
“After the second set, we just brought it in and talked for a few minutes,” Newton said. “I think that really helped us and calmed us down.”
Purdue head coach Dave Shondell commented on how he motivated his team to come out and completely dominate Dayton in the final three sets.
“A lightbulb went on and we came out and played with a totally different look on our face,” Shondell said. “There was almost an electrical current going through the entire team.”
The first set started off with a back and forth battle as each team seemed to be hot early. Dayton went on a 3-0 scoring run late, but multiple huge swings made by Caitlyn Newton and junior outside hitter Emma Ellis got the Holloway crowd on its feet. Purdue went on a 4-0 scoring run to put itself right back in the set, but ultimately lost the first set in an absolute shootout, 27-25.
The second set was another back and forth battle. Just as Purdue would get off to a lead, Dayton seemingly always came rallying back. The Flyers’ offensive attack and their sheer hit power were too much for the Boilermakers to handle.
While Purdue went on a 4-point scoring run late, it was not enough as Dayton took the second set 25-19. Newton added another four kills and senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland added five. The Boilermakers needed to take the match into five sets if they wanted to have a chance at winning the match.
They did.
The Boilermakers (25-6) put together set victories of 10, 19 and 10 points to overcome the deficit and advance to the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Purdue started the third set off hot, scoring an early 7 points, aided by a big block by sophomore middle blocker Taylor Trammell. Multiple errors made by the Flyers propelled the Boilermakers to a huge 12-4 lead, in complete rhythm and in control for the majority of the set.
This Purdue team continued to prove it wouldn’t go down that easily as it took the third set 25-15 over the Flyers and rolled into the fourth set looking like the dominant team it had been all season. The Boilermakers’ offensive attack was now impossible for the Flyers to respond to. Purdue proceeded to go on a 7-0 scoring run in the fourth set that worked the Holloway crowd into a frenzy.
Shondell commented on the level of support that Purdue volleyball has and how the fans at Holloway really showed up and made an impact.
“When these guys got rolling, and that place was roaring, it made a big difference so it was a really fun moment,” Shondell said.
Purdue, as it turned out, simply needed the first two sets as a warm-up. The Boilermakers absolutely dominated the Flyers 25-6 in the fourth set to force a fifth and final set with a stone-wall blocking defense from Newton, Trammell and freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin.
Despite the sluggish start and with their season on the line, the Boilermakers would not be beaten tonight. When Purdue needed points, players were able to make plays that gave the team juice. Big blocks and trick plays got the Boilermakers to a big lead in set five, and propelled the team to a decisive victory.
After the match, Shondell reflected on his team’s performance.
“We’re fortunate that we’re moving on,” Shondell said. “I’m very proud of the team. They could have folded being down 2-0, but they did not, they did the absolute opposite, which is a real sign of a champion.”
Purdue now looks to Pittsburgh, where it will play the third round of the tournament, hosted by the No. 3 Panthers. The opponent, date and time are uncertain, but the Boilers continue to fight.