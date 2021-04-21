Grace Cleveland is an All-American for the second time in her career.
The junior outside hitter made first-team on the American Volleyball Coaches Association's All-Americans list, released Wednesday afternoon. She is Purdue's sixth first team honoree per an AVCA release.
Cleveland averaged 3.24 kills, 1.29 digs and 1.39 blocks per set during the 2019 season. She recorded double-digit kills in 15 of Purdue's 23 matches.
Cleveland was named to the third team after the 2019 season according to the same release.
Fellow outside hitter senior Caitlyn Newton was named to the third team, her first national team spot and Purdue's 12th All-American appearance. Last season, she was named to the honorable mentions after making first-team in the Northeast Region.
Newton and Cleveland were not the only Boilers to see their names on the AVCA's list Wednesday. Junior setter Hayley Bush and senior libero Jena Otec graced the honorable mention list, along with seven other Big Ten players. 12 conference athletes made the first-through-third teams, out of 42 possible slots.
Bush led the team with 10.7 assists per set, good for fourth in the conference, and had 14 double-doubles in assists and digs. Otec was second in the conference in digs per set with 4.56.
The only Boilermaker not honored at the national level was freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell, who had previously appeared on the All-Region and Big Ten freshman teams, released earlier this month.
The news comes two days after Purdue was knocked out of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament in the Elite Eight by Kentucky. The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in a sweep to advance to their first program Final Four, according to a release from Kentucky.