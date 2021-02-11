After a weekend of toe-to-toe matchups with a top-ranked Minnesota team, the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) will travel to Ann Arbor this weekend to take on No. 24 Michigan (0-0) in the Wolverines’ season opener.
The Wolverines are beginning the season three weeks later than expected after their first six matches were postponed. The sudden halt came after several department members were exposed to COVID-19. This prompted the university to place a two-week pause on all athletic activity.
Nevertheless, head coach Dave Shondell is confident that the only risk to the Boilermakers this weekend will be a fresh Michigan team.
“I see no reason why we wouldn’t feel safe going up there,” Shondell said. “The precautions I have seen here at Purdue and Wisconsin have kept us safe, so that’s the last thing on my mind.”
Purdue’s most recent matches were two losses to then-No. 6 Minnesota (6-0). The Boilermakers lost both matches 3-2 after being in a prime position to win them, gaining 2-1 advantages and being just a few points away from a victory in both matches. Purdue was the first team to win a set against the Gophers this year.
The return of junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland was a major contributor in the near upset against the Gophers.
“I was amazed at how well she played after just two days of practice,” Shondell said. “She’s a household name in the Big Ten Conference. When it was announced that she was starting, I saw the looks on the Minnesota player’s faces.”
Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton also continues to shine in the team’s biggest moments. Her 54 kills over the two matches were nearly half of the team’s 128. She also recorded 20 digs and three blocks, both season-high stats.
“She’s a warrior,” Shondell said. “This past week she came to terms with the fact she can make it happen if she decides to.
“For her to go on the floor and give us back-to-back efforts as she did, was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen from an individual player in my time at Purdue.”
Michigan will be the third top-25 opponent the Boilermakers have faced this season. Michigan has not played since Dec. 7, 2019, when it lost 3-0 to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA tournament. But the team remains just as talented despite losing seven seniors from the previous season, as well as junior libero Natalie Smith.
The Wolverines will have a plethora of weapons to deploy against the Boilermakers, starting with a first-team All Big-Ten hitter in junior Paige Jones. She ended the 2019 season with 865 kills and a .225 hitting percentage.
The lineup the Boilermakers could face is similar to their own.
“I think Michigan matches up pretty well with us,” Shondell said. “What they have are really good hitting arms. If they go with who I think they will, their lefts are 6-foot-1 and the middles are 6-foot-2.”