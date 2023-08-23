Purdue has a busy weekend ahead of it at Holloway Gymnasium.
The Boilers will play three games in three days as part of the Purdue Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier, a volleyball event that features Duke, No. 18 Creighton, and Loyola-Chicago. Each team will have one game against the other three in a round-robin style competition.
“We’re opening up with three teams that are all gonna probably make the NCAA tournament,” head coach Dave Shondell said on Wednesday. “They’re good teams. I think we’re gonna be really good, but can you play well three matches in a row and hold your home court?”
In preparation for the weekend, the team has been running through a lot of six-on-six, according to junior Raven Colvin.
“It’s very much team play,” the middle blocker said. “The real practice is mainly just six-on-six, wash drills, then a lot of rotation work and just gameplay really.”
The Boilers start their weekend versus Duke on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Duke has almost everybody back,” Shondell said. He also noted two transfers that will help replace the only member of the Blue Devils’ starting seven that did not return, setter Devon Chang.
“They’ll be better than they have been. They weren’t bad last year but they’ll be better than that.”
Saturday, they will encounter their stiffest test with No. 18 Creighton, with the first serve scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Shondell was highly complimentary of the Boilers’ only ranked opponent of the weekend, comparing the Bluejays to his own squad.
“Creighton’s got good outside hitters, good pin hitters, a great setter and they’ve been really, really good for several years,” he said. “They’ve been one of the mid-majors that’s made a lot of noise in the NCAA tournament.”
Incoming freshman Chloe Chicoine had plenty of good things to say about Creighton outside-hitter Norah Sis.
“She’s really good. She was, like, the best spiker, or the second best spiker at USA (national volleyball team events).”
Saturday’s game will be Taylor Swift Night, themed for the pop star. The night will feature a friendship bracelet giveaway while supplies last and a Purdue volleyball take on the Eras Tour poster, called “Dave’s Version,” per a Purdue athletics press release.
Shondell went on to talk about how the Boilers’ final opponent, Loyola-Chicago, is largely unchanged from last season, when it played Purdue in the first weekend series roughly a calendar year ago.
Since the meeting, a 3-0 win for the black-and-gold, plenty has changed on the Boilers’ end as they’ve added four new starters. Shondell expects the Ramblers to play his team better this time around.
“I think they’ll play better here, especially on day three,” he said. “They’ll probably think we’re gonna be flat. Can’t be flat.”
Holloway Gymnasium hasn’t hosted a volleyball match since Nov. 18, and there’s a mix of anxiety and excitement to unwrap the new season from both ends of the experience spectrum.
Shondell, heading into his 22nd year with the program, is feeling excited along with some nerves. It’s the same way for the first-year Chicoine.
“I’m so excited. I think it will be so much fun. I’ll obviously be pretty nervous but hopefully I won’t get too nervous that I mess up.”