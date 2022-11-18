The Purdue volleyball team had 3 players in double-digit kills in its final home match of the season to help put Michigan away, 3-1, on Friday night.
In what was called a “SportsCenter Top 10 kind of play” by Purdue Volleyball Instagram, an incredible dig by Purdue senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn saw her take a desperation swing on the floor that just got the ball over the net to keep the Boilermakers alive at match point in the first set.
No. 19 Purdue (18-8, 9-7 Big Ten) beat Michigan (15-11, 6-10 Big Ten) at Holloway Gymnasium on Friday night, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-22. It was final regular season home game and Senior Night for the Boilermakers.
Former Boilermaker All-American and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Annie Drews made an appearance at Holloway and was recognized in front of 2,415 cheering fans in the gym. Drews was the first Boilermaker volleyball alumnus and first player from Indiana to win gold.
With the Block Party in full force, it was only fitting for the match to start with a block from Purdue getting the crowd fired up early. While the Wolverines got a 5-3 lead early, senior outside hitter Emma Ellis had a solo block that tied the first set 6-6.
From there, it was a back-and-forth affair. Even when Michigan managed a three-point lead, a 4-0 run by the Boilermakers put them up 18-15 mid-set. While the Wolverines made a 5-2 run late to tie the set at 20 a piece, Purdue won the set, 25-23.
Ellis and freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the team with 5 kills each. Senior in that set. Outside hitter Maddy Chinn also had 3 kills and a block for the Boilermakers
Two ace serves from Hudson and multiple errors from Michigan propelled the Boilermakers to a 9-2 lead in the second set, forcing an early timeout by the Wolverines. Just when the match seemed all Purdue’s, Michigan went on a 9-2 run that put it up 14-12 in the middle of the second set.
A hard swing by middle blocker Raven Colvin got the Boilermakers back on track as the team climbed back into a tightly contested set. Two straight blocks from the sophomore seemingly put them in the driver’s seat at 22-18.
However, the Wolverines rallied back to take the set 25-23. Ellis added 4 kills to her total of 9 as well as a block. Colvin had 3 blocks in set two giving her 4 through two sets.
Chinn put the team on her back in set three, scoring three straight points for the Boilermakers off of two swings and a block, giving Purdue a 11-7 lead. Senior setter Grace Balensiefer made a dump pass over the net that got the Holloway crowd rumbling, starting a 6-0 run by the Boilermakers.
A questionable officiating call occurred mid-set when the line judge called the ball out on Michigan yet the Wolverines still got the point. Coach Shondell was ready to challenge the call, but he decided against it. The Holloway crowd booed the referees very loudly for the entire ensuing play.
A 3-0 scoring run by the Wolverines late in the set once again, made it a close battle in set three, but Purdue won the set 25-21 to put them ahead 2-1 in the match. Hudson still continued to lead the team in kills with 12 also getting a block and Ellis stayed in second with 11 kills for the Boilermakers.
The fourth set was quickly tied at 5-5, but Michigan pulled away in the blink of an eye, going on a 7-1 run making it 11-6. A basketball dunk-like play from Chinn and an ace serve from sophomore defensive specialist Ali Hornung pulled Purdue within 6 points.
Just like the Wolverines did earlier in the match, the Boilermakers came from the depths of a seven point deficit and went on a 5-0 scoring run to tie the set at 16-16. With the Holloway crowd very much a factor in this match, Purdue managed to come back down by two points to take the lead 22-21 in set four.
There were multiple calls that were questionable in this set. Even though many of these calls fell Purdue’s way, Michigan head coach Mark Rosen had already used and lost both of her challenges in the first set so there was nothing the Wolverines could do to stop play.
Purdue’s attack was too strong for Michigan and it won the set 25-22, along with the match 3-1.
Hudson led the team with 15 kills and 2 blocks. Colvin and Ellis both ended their days with 11 kills and Colvin tied her season high block total with 9 in this match.
The Boilermakers will hit the road for their last three matches of the regular season. It starts with a 1 p.m. Sunday trip to No. 6 Nebraska. Then on Nov. 23, the Boilers travel to Maryland followed by a Nov. 25 matchup at No. 15 Penn State.