Purdue volleyball has moved to No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, its highest rank in program history, according to a tweet from Journal and Courier reporter Mike Carmin.
After fluctuating in the top ten for the first few weeks of the season, Purdue rose from a No. 13 ranking in week three and eventually sealed its top-five ranking with a win over then No. 4 Ohio State in front of a packed Holloway Gymnasium.
This is OUR house. pic.twitter.com/ccjOzmIOyy— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 25, 2021
Purdue came back from a 2-1 set deficit in a five-set thriller to beat the Buckeyes, changing the momentum of the game in the fourth set with well-timed Ohio State errors.
“When we were down in the fourth, all of a sudden, they made a few errors," head coach Dave Shondell said after the game. "Then we started to capitalize on them.”
Purdue would go on to end the week undefeated after sweeping the Indiana Hoosiers in Wilkinson Hall. It would be Purdue's eighth sweep of the season, tying their total amount of sweeps from last season while just two games into Big Ten play.