The train didn’t stop for the Boilers this weekend, extending their winning streak to four matches.
No. 20 Purdue (5-2) defeated SMU (3-5) and No. 19 Kentucky (2-4) this weekend, winning the Stacey Clark Classic in Holloway Gymnasium.
Several Purdue players reached career-highs, season-highs and individual benchmarks during the game against Southern Methodist University on Friday.
Despite staying in the lead by four points, the Boilermakers dropped the first set 21-25.
Several underclassmen helped Purdue rebound and win the next three straight sets, 25-14, 25-17 and 23-25.
Head coach Dave Shondell said he didn’t think the stamina exhibited by his team was caused by their ages.
“I think conditioning and mental toughness affects stamina, whether you’re a freshman or a senior,” Shondell said. “I don’t think class has a lot to do with stamina.”
Half of the starters are underclassmen. The SMU match was freshman setter Taylor Anderson’s first collegiate game. She ended the night with 56 assists and a career-high six blocks, coupled with three kills.
“(Anderson) has played really, really well,” Shondell said. “I know that sometimes you’ve got to build confidence by showing confidence and trust in your players. That’s the way I decided to go.”
Sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson led both teams with 21 kills, producing a season-high .378 attack percentage and three service aces.
The upperclassmen also made their presence known.
After tallying 21 digs against SMU, fifth-year defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn reached a milestone of 1,000 career digs.
During Saturday’s game against Kentucky, Hudson and freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine continued their dominant all-around play.
“We’ve got two outside hitters that everybody in the country would like to have,” Shondell said. “They have broad shoulders and carry a lot of the weight we have. We’ve got a lot of good players, but those left sides are on the floor all the time and don’t leave the floor very often.”
The Boilermakers won their first opening set since Aug. 25 by a score of 25-23 on Saturday behind six kills from Chicoine.
Purdue made several errors during the second set, making it difficult to mount Kentucky’s lead. The Wildcats produced 14 kills in the second set and the defense was left with little breathing room.
“We’re playing a really, really tough schedule,” Shondell said. “We designed that because we felt like we could hold our own.”
Purdue ultimately dropped the set 19-25.
The third set contained another back-and-forth matchup. Both teams minimized their errors and held up defensively during multiple long rallies.
Purdue came out on top 25-22 after an attack error from Kentucky, but the fourth set wasn’t as close as the previous sets.
The Wildcats kept a double-digit lead for the rest of the matchup and registered only one error.
Purdue had the reset before the fifth, a circumstance they are familiar with after playing in three five-set games and winning two of them.
“The team knew they won those, so they knew they could win this one,” Shondell said. “Confidence breeds confidence. Success breeds success.”
The Boilermakers found that success in the fifth set.
After several Kentucky self-inflicted errors, Purdue kept the Wildcats down.
Eleven ties kept both teams in the game until another Hudson kill sealed the 18-16 win for Purdue.
“We’ve won three five-set matches, which is pretty good for a young team,” Shondell said. “Usually, those matches go the way of the veteran teams.”
An up-and-down season is nothing new for Shondell and his team.
“They’re gonna come,” Shondell said. “Road wins, home wins, losses, they’re gonna come, but we’re finding a way to win.”
Purdue will be back in action Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. against University of Central Florida in Holloway. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network.