The No. 11 Boilermakers earned their second straight victory over the Northwestern Wildcats with a 3-1 win during Saturday's Senior Night.
Purdue (6-4) swept the Wildcats (2-2) Friday night, holding them to a -.050 hitting percentage. This was the lowest opponent hitting percentage allowed by the Boilermakers in the past five seasons.
How it's done in West Lafayette. 😤 pic.twitter.com/VoVgZ6041i— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) February 21, 2021
The quiet energy from last night's match was elevated as the Boilermakers took the court. With seniors Jena Otec and Caitlyn Newton being honored for senior night, the team came with life in warm-ups.
While the Northwestern bench was just as lively the second night, the women on the court brought a new intensity and focus. Sophomore hitter Abryanna Cannon and sophomore hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara kept the Boilers on their toes all night. With a combined 31 kills, they were able to help the Wildcats steal set two, 25-22.
"I thought that they raised their level considerably from last night," head coach Dave Shondell said. "I know how talented they are so when they come out and don't make errors of their own, they're gonna put pressure on you to have to perform."
Northwestern was able to keep sets close with its ability to chase the ball all over the court and capitalize on big plays. The Boilers met the challenge head on, though, coming out on top in sets one (25-18), three (25-15) and four (25-19), winning the match, 3-1.
The Boiler squad spread the wealth throughout the night; seven different players recorded kills. Newton led the charge. Her stellar performance culminated in 16 kills and three service aces.
Oh. Taylor definitely wanted that one. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IMgg7EAFhX— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) February 21, 2021
While Newton was busy racking up kills, juniors Grace Cleveland and Jael Johnson loudly worked their way into the action. The two combined for 23 kills and eight blocks, with each hitting above .371%.
"I think our junior class is already providing great leadership," Shondell said. "But to know that those players are returning and you can build a fall team around them is encouraging."
Newton said, "Our juniors are awesome, just like everybody else. We all kind of know our own roles which is what lets us play so well together."
Before the night was over, junior Haley Bush earned another career milestone with more than 3,067 assists, ranking her at No. 10 in Purdue volleyball history.
Next, the Boilermakers will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Tuesday to take on Indiana at 5 p.m. on BTN.