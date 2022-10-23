At the beginning of the losing streak, Nebraska and Maryland were successful in keeping freshman outside Eva Hudson off any highlight reels, holding her to consecutive career-low hitting percentages. Both opponents are at the top of the conference in defensive statistics and proved it would take more than tough serving and one go-to player to win Big Ten matches.
The Boilermakers faced Minnesota again on the road and lost in four sets on Saturday night.
It was the first time since the Rutgers match on Oct. 2 that Hudson posted a hitting percentage above .200, and both senior outside hitters Madeline Koch and Emma Ellis recorded double-digit kills.
Although the team increased its total kills, attacker variation and hitting percentage compared to recent performances, its 30 errors in four sets ensured a loss to the Gophers. Multiple times throughout the match, Minnesota managed to bury the Boilers under leads of 6 points or more.
Purdue tied a conference-season-high 12 blocks against Minnesota, led by Hannah Clayton with a career-high three solo blocks. The fifth-year middle blocker has been one of the Boilers’ more consistent players recently, providing reliable kill numbers and a few big-time blocks.