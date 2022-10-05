Eva Hudson would not let her team go down easily in the fifth set.
The freshman outside hitter’s two consecutive kills in the final set gave Purdue the separation it needed to oust Iowa for the second time this season.
No. 5 Purdue (14-1, 5-0 Big Ten) met conference opponent Iowa (6-10, 0-5 Big Ten) at Holloway Gymnasium Wednesday night, where it had to grind for every set victory.
The train keeps rolling! @PurdueVB wins in five. 💥 pic.twitter.com/iOwNcv9HKQ— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 6, 2022
After being sidelined with an injury since the last Iowa game in September, senior Maddie Schermerhorn returned to the court and recorded 19 digs and one ace. While Purdue won all three of the matches she missed, head coach Dave Shondell said her presence was “irreplaceable.”
“She’s a great player, so I wanted to get her in tonight because we felt like on Saturday, (when Purdue faces No. 7 Wisconsin), she might not be as sharp as she could be,” Coach Shondell said. “I think that Maddie is healthy, but mentally, there’s still a step you have to take to feel good about what you’re doing.”
Hudson led the Boilermakers with 19 kills while Madeline Koch was second with 15 kills — a new career-high. The senior outside hitter tied her career-high in blocks with six and was a major factor in the Boiler’s victory over the Hawkeyes.
Koch said the career performance felt pretty good, and she was excited to see her mom there.
“Everyone in the front row is fully capable so it felt great that we didn’t have to force the ball to anybody,” Koch said. “Everyone was ready and prepared to be set (up front), and I’m happy it just kind of went my way today.”
Shondell said people are going to start finding out Iowa’s a lot better than its record shows. He said they’re a unique team whose 6-2 offense allows them to have three hitters in the front row at all times.
“(Iowa’s) middles annihilated us last time we played them so we knew that we’d have to pay attention to them, but tonight it was a couple of their outside hitters that were chipping balls off the block and hitting beautifully placed shots that we just didn’t defend very well.
Iowa got off to a hot start in the first set, getting a quick 4-0 lead on Purdue, but 2 aces, a huge block and some trick plays by the setters fueled Purdue to take the lead back at 15-11. The set came down to the wire as the Hawkeyes rallied to tie the set at 19-19.
The comeback attempt was unsuccessful as Purdue took set one 25-23 with a huge block from sophomore Raven Colvin, assisted by Koch.
The Boilermakers’ struggles to receive serves got them out of rhythm, putting them at an early deficit which helped Iowa win the second set 25-17.
“Iowa is an amazing serving team and they were so scrappy tonight,” Hudson said.
The Boilers faced a similar deficit early in the third set but corrected the serve receive issues. The team came back late to win the set 25-21.
Purdue mounted two runs to come back from deficits in the fourth set, but ultimately fell short. Purdue refused to fall behind in the fifth, seizing momentum with an early lead and firing up a Holloway crowd on the edge of their seats. The Boilermakers won the final set 15-9.
The win punctuated a celebration of the 20 years that Dave Shondell and assistant coaches John Shondell and Kathy Jewell have worked together.
Dave Shondell and his staff were recognized during the game with a special video filled with heartfelt messages from former Purdue volleyball players and a trophy commemorating their accomplishments.
In the 20 years together, the trio has accumulated 127 wins; been to 16 NCAA Tournaments; nine regional finals and four Elite Eights; and coached 23 All-Americans and a Big Ten Player of the Year.
Dave Shondell said his relationship with his coaching staff and players is why he loves his job.
“I think that we’re honest people and we’re all teachers; I mean, I was an educator and my whole family is a bunch of educators,” Dave Shondell said. “I have this job because I want to develop people, and volleyball at this level is a great avenue for them to learn how to be successful.”
The team returns to action at 6 p.m., Saturday when it hosts No. 7 Wisconsin (10-3, 4-1).