In her first collegiate game, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson dominated the competition, scoring both Purdue’s first and final point.
The No. 13 Boilermakers (1-0) defeated Bowling Green (1-1) in three sets to open their season on Friday morning.
Hudson scored Purdue’s first point off of a kill and kept tallying more and more throughout the game. She finished the match with 18 kills — the most by a Purdue freshman since Grace Cleveland had 19 in 2018.
After being tied 8-8 in the third set, the Boilers stalled and couldn’t make up the deficit, despite drawing within 1 point multiple times.
Finally, Purdue took the lead 21-20 off of an ace by sophomore outside hitter Ali Hornung, forcing the Falcons to take a timeout.
Hudson ended the match just as she started it, scoring her 18th kill and winning the third set and the match with it.
The Boilermakers got ahead 4-2 in the first set, but three straight errors and a kill put them down 6-4. The Falcon lead extended to 9-5, but the Boilers fought back to tie the game at 11. The two teams traded leads until Hudson finished the Falcons with a kill to win the first set 25-23.
Purdue took a 12-8 lead in the second set, forcing Bowling Green to call a timeout. A consecutive kill and serving ace by sophomore outside hitter Raven Colvin put the Boilers ahead 16-11. One of her digs set up another Hudson kill, pushing the lead to 17-11.
The Boilers won the second set 25-18. Hudson had tallied a total of 14 kills by just the second set.
Senior outside hitter Madeline Koch had a career-high six blocks. Colvin led the team with seven.
Senior defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn totaled 18 digs in her first stint at libero for the Boilers this season.
Purdue finishes their stint in Knoxville Saturday against Loyola Chicago and Tennessee. The doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. and ends against the Volunteers with a game at 6 p.m. The second match will be broadcast by SEC Network+.