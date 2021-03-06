Fewer than 24 hours after earning its first top 10 win of the season, No. 11 Purdue was defeated, 3-1, by No. 10 Penn State in the Nittany Lions' home gym on Saturday.
The two squads continued the head-to-head exchange from Friday's match, which Purdue claimed in four sets. Momentum was easy to steal but hard to grasp on Saturday.
Both teams traded victories in the first two sets before the Nittany Lions (5-5) sealed the match after a rally in the fourth.
"I felt like Penn State recognized that they needed to win this afternoon," Purdue head coach Dave Shondell said. "Their schedule continues to be tough down the stretch, and they seemed to play with a little more purpose than we did."
Penn State's physical attack knocked the Boilers (9-5) off balance throughout the match. The enthusiasm for a second chance at the Boilers prompted early success with a service ace and a handful of blocks in the first set.
"I felt like our team was ready," Shondell said. "I don't think we were fatigued. And you gotta give some credit to Penn State. It's a wake-up call for us."
At the wake of the second set, the Boilermakers ramped up their intensity before the Nittany Lions could muster a response.
Thanks to strong performances from veteran players, the Boilers stole the momentum and walked away with a nine-point win in the second set to tie the match, 1-1.
While trading leads, three Nittany Lions' hitters each quietly accumulated double-digit kills. Freshman hitter Annie Fitzpatrick and junior setter Joni Parker led the way for Penn State with 16 kills each.
After a hard-fought third set, Penn State built up a 2-1 lead. Purdue held a three-point advantage for most of the final set, but a 6-0 scoring run near the end brought the Nittany Lions storming back to earn a tight victory to close out the match, 3-1.
Inconsistent hitting throughout the match, along with limited answers to a strong Penn State front, led to poor results for the Boilers.
"I addressed that with our team," Shondell said. "I said you can't expect to beat anybody when you have those kind of numbers. There's no real excuse for it.
"We were up 23-19, they started to creep back into it. And it was really a good rotation for us. Our front row at that time was Newton, Johnson and Cleveland. We can't put a more experienced front row up there. And yet we couldn't find a way to get it done."
The Boilers now look to the Michigan State Spartans, who will come to Holloway Gymnasium next weekend.