The Purdue volleyball team is No. 6 in the nation.
After a pair of sweeps against UNLV and then-No. 25 Washington State in Las Vegas over the weekend, the American Volleyball Coaches Association bumped the Boilermakers (4-0) up two slots in its weekly poll. The result is their highest ranking in program history per a Tweet from the team.
Purdue's victory knocked the Cougars (0-4) out of the poll, but the Rebels (3-2) still received votes. Four Big Ten teams — Purdue, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Ohio State — sit in the top six teams, and are the only teams in the top 10 from the conference. Minnesota (1-3) dropped to No. 13 from No. 10 after losses to No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Florida. All three of the team's losses have come to ranked opponents.
Shortly after that announcement, the Big Ten named senior setter Hayley Bush Setter of the Week in its weekly awards. Bush tallied 76 assists during Purdue's weekend at the Rebel Challenge, and was named MVP of the event, a statement from the team said. This honor is her fourth as a Boilermaker, and she's the first Purdue player to win a PotW award this season, the statement said.
Bush has helped Purdue to a .300 hitting percentage in each of the team's first four matches this season, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the 2017 season, the statement said.
Purdue returns to the court Friday afternoon against Louisville in Cincinnati, Ohio as part of the Xavier University Tournament. The match begins at 3 p.m. and can be seen on FloSports.