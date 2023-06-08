The Purdue volleyball program announced its toughest non-conference schedule in more than 21 seasons, headlined by six opponents ranked or receiving votes in the final 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Four of the six opponents will be hosted at home in Holloway Gymnasium, Purdue announced in a news release Thursday.
The season opener is set for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. when Purdue takes on Duke at 7 p.m.
Of the team's four weeks of non-conference play, three will be at home, while one tournament will be at Kansas.
"The 2023 non-conference slate is a gauntlet of outstanding teams who will provide stiff competition for our Boilermakers, but also allow our team an opportunity to earn a quality RPI mark," head coach Dave Shondell said in the release. "We are counting on our fans to be difference makers once again this season. With seven home matches scheduled in Holloway Gymnasium before conference play begins, I believe this will be the most electric stretch of non-league matches to ever be played on the home boards of Belin Court."
The Boilermakers will see at least one ranked opponent each week.
In the opening weekend, the Boilermakers will take on No. 21 Creighton on Aug. 26. In Week 2, Purdue will play at Kansas, which received votes in the final poll, on Aug. 31 before taking on No. 13 Marquette the following day.
Purdue returns home for Week 3, which will include playing the winner of No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 17 Houston. To round out non-conference action, the Boilermakers will face No. 22 UCF and Southern California (USC), which received votes in Week 4.
This fall, Purdue's squad will feature seven newcomers, including the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Eva Hudson and All-Big Ten Second Team honorees Raven Colvin and Maddie Schermerhorn, who announced her return for a fifth year. On her way to becoming the first freshman in Purdue volleyball history to receive an All-America nod, Hudson led the Big Ten in both total kills and total points.
Newcomers include fifth-year transfer setter Lorrin Poulter, setter Taylor Anderson, outside hitter and PrepVolleyball's No. 1 ranked recruit Chloe Chicoine, opposite/right side Grace Heaney, defensive specialist Julia Kane, defensive specialist Rachel Williams and outside hitter Kenna Wollard.
The Boilermakers are coming off its eighth consecutive NCAA tournament second round appearance and the program's 14th 20-win season under Shondell's reign.
Season tickets will not go on sale for the general public. Fans can join the Purdue volleyball season ticket wait list by calling the ticket office at 765-494-3194. Information on single-game tickets will be available soon.