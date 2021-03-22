While the college sports world was busy watching basketball, the No. 10 Purdue volleyball team was busy cleaning up the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a two-match series this weekend.
Purdue (11-5) played its first series in two weeks after a COVID-19 concern in the Michigan State program, which canceled last weekend’s series. The extended break rejuvenated the Boilers and led them to two straight victories over the Knights (2-14).
While both matches resulted in a Boilermakers victory, they could not have been more different.
Friday’s match was a steady back-and-forth competition intertwined with sluggish game pacing due to long breaks from officials.
The Boilers were in the driver’s seat and controlled the match in all but the third set. Rutgers was able to gain momentum late in the set leading to a 24-21 match point. The Boilermakers rallied to tie the score at 24 all, but the Knights were able to snuff out the comeback and take the set 26-24.
This impressive set victory would be short-lived after Purdue dominantly won the final set 25-18 to earn a 3-1 victory on Friday. It would also be the only set victory of the weekend for the Scarlet Knights. Purdue won Saturday’s match in a sweep.
These matches were won with passion, flair and variety. A total of four different Boilermakers recorded double-digit kills over the weekend.
The first match was won in a team effort, but the core contributors were junior middle blocker Jael Johnson, senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland. All three players recorded double-digit kills and at least five blocks. The team finished with a .324 hitting percentage on 55 kills.
These dominant performances helped to secure the 3-1 victory, while also holding the Knights to a 0.188 hitting percentage.
The jitters of Friday’s match were nowhere to be found on Saturday. The close-set victories from Friday turned into dominating performances on Saturday. Sophomore hitter Emma Ellis stole the show with her 10 kills. She was the only player on either team to do so during the match.
Her consistent presence at the net opened the door for Johnson to shine a second time. Johnson finished just behind Ellis with nine kills but recorded the highest hitting percentage of the entire match with 0.727 and the most points scored with 14.
The variety from which the victories came is an encouraging sign heading into the next series. These potential trap games turned pit stop were the perfect way to get back on the court and gain confidence after an extended break.
The team will travel to Columbus next weekend to take on the No. 9-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.