The Boilermakers faced their first road test Thursday night, traveling to No. 23 Kansas.
The match ended up going to five sets total, with the Boilermakers finishing on top.
The Boilers had seven total blocks in the first two sets, the most to open a match this season. The team finished with 14 total blocks, 9 from middle blocker Raven Colvin.
One of the other stat leaders from the game was freshman Chloe Chicoine, who finished the game with 21 kills. Eva Hudson fished the game with 15 kills.
Purdue will resume action Friday at 4 p.m. against No. 19 Marquette.