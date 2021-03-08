The Purdue volleyball team is No. 10 in the nation.
The Week 7 American Volleyball Coach's Association bumped the Boilermakers (9-5) up one spot after they split a series against then-No. 10 Penn State this weekend. Purdue jumped the Nittany Lions (5-5), who dropped to No. 12 in this week's poll.
Purdue is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 10, and one of six in the top 15. The others include No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Minnesota, Penn State and No. 11 Ohio State.
Purdue will not play again until a March 19-20 series against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Boilermakers were set to face Michigan State in West Lafayette this weekend, but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spartan program.