Momentum was a key factor in this game as the Boilermakers gave up three goals in five minutes in the second half.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 0-2 Big Ten) lost 5-2 to the Wisconsin Badgers (7-1-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Thursday evening, after getting ahead early in the first five minutes.
Against Notre Dame, after giving up the first goal of the game, Purdue gave up another one on the next possession. Against Iowa, Wisconsin was able to score three goals within a matter of minutes.
Scoring runs were a factor in Purdue’s previous two losses and became one again in its third consecutive loss.
“We started four freshman backs and a freshman goal-keeper,” head coach Drew Roff said after the game. “The problem is a little bit of that hanging your head and that’s something we have to learn.”
The first momentum shift took place in the first half. After a low cross, Wisconsin’s Natalie Viggiano was able to connect, finding the back of the net, tying the game up 1-
41 seconds after subbing in Badger midfielder Adee Boer, she capitalized on the momentum shift, slicing the ball to the right side of the goal putting Wisconsin ahead 2-
For most of the second half none of the drives ended in a goal, leaving the game stuck at the 2-1 score. It wasn’t until the defense, as Roff would put it, became “naive” once again.
“I liked our effort. I just felt we were a little naive and a little tongue at times in the back,” Roff said. “Tonight they picked some bad moments to make some poor decisions.”
After the tie, the team couldn’t retain possession long enough to make an impact.
Around the 65:52 minute mark, Viggiano got off a shot from just outside the box that freshman goal keeper Kailey Kimball was unable to reach, scoring her second goal of the game.
Momentum was in a full swing. After a blocked shot by Kimball that went directly back to the Badgers, they were able to go up 4-1. Wisconsin scored again to gain a 5-1 lead, scoring three goals in the matter of 5 minutes.
The game began hopefully for the Boilermakers before it went downhill.
Purdue started off by maintaining possession early and often, which was the style coach Roff wanted his team to play, he said prior to the Northwestern match. That turned into an early opportunity for the team after sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway passed to junior midfielder Emily Mathews headed down the field.
Roff seemed to switch the formation for the offense today as freshman forward Kayla Budish, normally the main striker, was placed on the wing. Mathews with the ball was able to find her open on the side of the field and kicked the ball her way.
Budish was able to perfectly kick the ball between the goalie’s legs. Purdue went up 1-0 to start the game.
“I really liked our start,” Roff said. “But for us to five up five goals was majorly disappointing.”
The second goal by Purdue came in the final minute by senior forward Gabby Hollar.
Purdue will travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans (6-1-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, Sept. 25 which will be streamed on BTN+.