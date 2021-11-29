The Purdue volleyball team fell two spots in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's poll Monday afternoon, the morning after receiving the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers (23-6, 15-5 Big Ten) came in at No. 8 in the second-to-last poll of the season after suffering a four-set loss to then-No. 11 Nebraska at home to close out the regular season. The Cornhuskers moved to No. 10 in the new poll, one spot below their tournament seeding, after the victory.
Purdue is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll this week, along with No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 11 Minnesota and No. 15 Penn State. Illinois and Michigan also received votes.
All eight teams made the NCAA tournament field this season; all but Penn State, Illinois and Michigan made the top 16 seeds, meaning they will host matches in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Purdue takes the court for its first-round match Thursday at 7 p.m. against Illinois State in Holloway Gymnasium. No broadcast information has been announced, but the match will likely be available to stream on ESPN+.