The Purdue volleyball team won its sixth straight match Saturday afternoon after beating Milwaukee in the final match of a home opener tournament at Holloway.
The Boilermakers (6-0) put away the Panthers (1-5) in four sets. The first two featured the usual explosive offense of freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson and middle blocker Raven Colvin to help put Milwaukee away quickly.
The last two sets were much closer, with Purdue finding itself unable to get any point separation. In the third set, which Milwaukee won, Colvin and Hudson were off the court, showcasing a slightly different part of the lineup. Head coach Dave Shondell said that wasn’t part of the plan.
“It was a situation where I flip-flopped (Colvin) and (Hudson) in my mind, just throwing numbers down, and in volleyball, that's a disaster,” Shondell said.
He described the scene as “utter chaos” not knowing who to substitute the libero in for, having left side players stuck in the middle and vice-versa.
“It's the first time it's happened to me here at Purdue that I can recall,” Shondell said. “Although of course, you try to forget about those things.”
Despite getting the lineup situation sorted out, Purdue had to fight its way through the fourth set, eventually coming out on top 25-23. Shondell described volleyball as a “momentum sport,” wherein teams can go on runs to win, and he said that’s what gave Milwaukee an extra edge.
“Volleyball is a touch game, where pressure can become an even bigger factor,” he said. “I went back and thanked our team for bailing me out of making a mistake that could have cost us a match.”
Hudson led the way offensively in the opening frame with nine kills on 15 attacks to help put Milwaukee away 25-15. Sophomore middle blocker Lourdes Myers made her first appearance as a Boilermaker, ending the night with four kills on six attacks and a block.
The start of the Boilermakers’ second set looked a lot like their first. Like the first time, Milwaukee burned its only two timeouts before Purdue was halfway to 25. A fury of attacks from Hudson, supported by Colvin at the net, kept the visiting Panthers down 25-17.
“Holloway is amazing for the first time,” Hudson said. “My mom played (here), and it’s just awesome to continue that legacy and I can't help but get fired up with the Boiler Box (band) too.
Purdue had three players receive tournament honors, fifth-year middle blocker Hannah Clayton and junior setter Megan Renner made the tournament first team while Colvin was named the MVP.