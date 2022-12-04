Football played No. 2 Michigan on Saturday about 40 minutes after volleyball’s season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament against No. 1 seed Louisville.
Neither teams’ night went as they’d hoped. The Wolverines’ offense exploded in the third quarter while their red zone defense succeeded in preventing a second-half Boiler touchdown. Meanwhile, the volleyball team was on its way back home after suffering its second sweep of the year to Louisville.
Volleyball won its first round match Friday night over Tennessee in five sets with the help of big-time kills from freshman Eva Hudson and senior Emma Ellis.
Hudson was one kill away from her career high she set at Illinois earlier in the season, posting 23. But the next night, in the three-set loss against the Cardinals, she posted just 12.
Football kept the score close for the first half, trailing by just 1 point when the team went down to the locker room. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell continually found runningback Devin Mockobee and wide receiver Charlie Jones upfield for first downs, but the offense seemed to stagnate around Michigan’s 30. Mitchell Fineran sunk five of five field goals for the Boilermakers on Saturday, setting the Big Ten Championship game record.
Volleyball’s season came to end on Saturday, however football will play again in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.