It’s what every athlete dreams of. A huge comeback, emotions running high and a chance to advance in the playoffs from a game-ending point.
The No. 6-seed Purdue volleyball team (26-6) became those athletes Thursday morning in Fitzgerald Field House, fighting to complete a miraculous comeback against No. 11-seed BYU in a match for the ages to make the Elite Eight.
It was "probably one of the most exciting games" @emilyehman has ever seen. 😲She recaps @PurdueVB's comeback win over BYU to advance to the 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝑬𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 of the @NCAAVolleyball Tournament: https://t.co/RjMxC0uetL pic.twitter.com/UMs9CFphc7— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 9, 2021
At match point in the fifth set, fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton served the ball to awaiting Cougar arms but the ball wouldn’t come back over. Junior outside hitter Emma Ellis and freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin combined for the match-sealing block against the Cougars.
The Boilers dropped two straight sets after winning the first, so they had to be flawless and win the next two to stay alive. While they weren’t perfect the rest of the way home, they dominated in the fourth set, winning 25-13 off the backs of their outside hitters.
Newton and senior hitter Grace Cleveland combined for half of the Boilermakers' points. Cleveland accounted for four kills while Newton had eight. All but two of their scores were assisted by senior setter Hayley Bush.
Together, they all helped send the match to the fifth and final set.
Despite racking up dominant victories against conference and non-conference opponents alike, the team has faced heavy adversity since the beginning of the tournament. Its previous playoff victory against Dayton featured a comeback after being down 2-0.
The intense final set began with an intense, evenly matched battle, both teams tied 8-8. But then the Boilers struggled.
The Cougars squeaked ahead with some help from Purdue errors. Down 14-10 in the fifth, the Boilermakers stood with their backs against the wall, their star-studded season seemingly on its last limbs.
Throughout the season, when all hope looked lost, the Boilers continuously rebounded. This instance would be just the same.
Cleveland started the run with another kill assisted by Bush, followed by two consecutive aces from fifth year defensive specialist Jenna Otec.
A BYU error tied the score at 14. After trading points to find themselves tied at 16, Newton put Purdue at match point with her final kill of the day.
One more play and the Boilermakers could do it. The Cougars controlled the serve, setting it up for Heather Gneiting, but Colvin and Ellis were simultaneously waiting for her.
Both Boilers jumped high, arms fully extended, blocking the spike and sending the ball spiraling towards the ground, sealing the victory. As the realization set in over BYU, Colvin landed and slapped the ground as hard as she could. The game was over. Purdue would be moving on.
Newton and Cleveland led the team in kills on the day with 20 and 14, respectively.
Right behind them, Colvin was third on the team with 11. To add on, she had six other block assists on top of her game-winner. Her total of seven led the team.
Purdue’s stars shined in what looked to be the darkest of times.
For now, the Boilermakers can breathe a sigh of relief. They will play No. 3-seed Pitt (29-3) Saturday at 4 p.m in Pittsburgh. The match will air on ESPNU.