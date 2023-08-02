Just like last year, Purdue volleyball’s 2023 season is all about the freshmen.
Purdue volleyball made waves last year after freshman rookie Eva Hudson led the Boilermakers to sixth in the Big Ten standings and a NCAA campaign that saw the Boilers lose to No. 1 seed Louisville in the second round of the tournament.
“Eva Hudson saved our lives last year,” volleyball head coach Dave Shondell said during Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Days. “We had some veteran players, but they had not had a lot of experience.”
The Boilers punched above their weight last year, going undefeated for the first six games after the season opener against Bowling Green.
“Eva Hudson comes in and takes about 1,000 swings during the season last year,” Shondell said.
But the Boilers’ run stalled after a four-game losing streak to Maryland, Nebraska, Minnesota and Northwestern.
“She did wear down, but we didn’t have the option to spread the ball around a little more,” the coach said.
This is where Shondell hopes to see big changes. This year’s 2023 recruiting class was ranked No. 3 in the country, seeing new recruits like Lafayette outside hitter Chloe Chicoine, who powered McCutcheon High School to its first state championship.
“I think this year, we’re gonna have a little more depth, and we’ll be able to spread the ball around a little more,” Shondell said.
Other recruits include opposite Grace Heaney, setter Taylor Anderson and outside hitter Kenna Wollard. All three come from different states and programs, but all have one thing in common: all three are over 6 feet.
“Zach (Edey’s) played a little bit of volleyball,” Shondell joked about wanting bigger players, “he was in our gym a little bit playing this last spring.”
Even though this year’s freshmen took some of the spotlight during Tuesday’s conference, all eyes were still on Hudson, who’ll be entering her sophomore year on the team.
“At this level you’re always gonna have pressure. Coming in as a freshman, you’re just gonna have to do your job and obviously I had a big job and that was honestly so fun,” Hudson said. “Now being able to come into my second year more confident, and knowing that I can do this is really what’s gonna push through.”
Defensive specialist Maddie Shermerhorn has seen several freshman classes during her five years in the program. The senior made headlines last year after deciding to commit to one more year in the team.
“We have a very young group this year, but I think they’ve understood the expectations going into this summer especially,” Shermerhorn said. “Our group is so special, we’re able to adjust to a lot of things and we’re able to get along really well.”
The 2023 season will kick off Friday Aug. 5 against Duke University
“I can’t wait to see how we’re gonna explode because it’s coming,” Hudson said, smiling.