Despite 16 total blocks, the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (14-5, 6-4 B1G) fell to the Big Ten leader, No. 9 Nebraska Huskers 3-1 (25-23, 15-25, 18-25, 21-25) inside the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
After Purdue's first set, which saw just one team error and a .429 hitting %, the Boilermakers fell in the next three games, despite a hard-fought battle in the fourth.
Purdue's 16 total blocks were the second-most this season, led by freshman Raven Colvin, who set a career-high nine total blocks, which included two block solos, a career-best. Fellow middle Taylor Trammell matched Colvin with seven block assists.
In the back row, libero Jena Otec dug 25 attacks, marking the fourth 25+ dig match of the season. Meanwhile Marissa Hornung joined Otec in the double digits with 11 digs.
The Boilermaker offense was led by Caitlyn Newton, who finished the night with 16 kills. Newton got off to a strong start, posting seven kills with one error on her way to a .462 attack % in the first set.
Purdue has lost three of its last four conferences matches. It will be back in action at 7 p.m., Wednesday, when it hosts Northwestern on B1G+.