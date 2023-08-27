Despite No. 16 Purdue winning 3-1 at the start of the season, it was a roller coaster of a weekend. The Boilers finished 1-2.
“I think our schedule is the best schedule in the country,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be a challenge and, at the end of the day, it’s going to make us better.”
Purdue (1-2) beat Duke (1-2) 3-1 Friday, but lost Saturday 3-0 to No. 18 Creighton (2-1). They finished the weekend against Loyola-Chicago (2-1) with another loss, 3-2.
Shondell explained that the gauntlet is beneficial only if his team can pull out wins.
“We want teams that we play to win a bunch of matches to help our RPI, but you got to win your fair share of those. Right now, at 1-2, that’s not our fair share, so we’ve got to do better,” Shondell said.
The Boilers started off hot with a win led by freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine. She opened the season with an impressive 19 kills.
Against Loyola, Chicoine finished with 20 kills. She totaled 48 kills over the weekend, accumulating 13 digs on Saturday.
Right side hitter Grace Heaney made an impact on the court. During her collegiate debut against the Bluejays, Heaney led the team with four blocks.
Against Loyola, Heaney entered during a crucial fourth set, leading the Boilers to a set win with six kills. She finished the match with seven.
“Right now it doesn’t matter what class they’re in, you’ve got to go out and beat people,” Shondell said. “I think our fans understand we’re playing a lot of young people, and that may result in some nights where we’re not flawless.”
Junior middle blocker Raven Colvin and sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson helped claim victory over Duke. Colvin accumulated 12 kills. Hudson had 14 and also picked up 12 digs.
Hudson and Colvin once again stepped up against Creighton, despite the sweep. Hudson had 10 kills and Colvin had eight.
Low hitting percentages caused the Boilermakers to lose two out of the three games.
Against the Bluejays, the Boilermakers experienced a significant drop, hitting 0.148 compared to Creighton’s 0.246. It was more of the same against Loyola. The Boilermakers hit 0.178, compared to the Ramblers’ 0.239.
“We’ve got two new setters, we’ve got a transfer who came in who had an injury … and you have freshmen,” Shondell said. “It’s just going to take time to get some rhythm.”
The Boilermakers will play in the Kansas invitational, competing with the Jayhawks (2-0) in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday.