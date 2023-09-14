With the non-conference season coming to an end, the Boilermakers will look to go into Big Ten play strong with the Boilermaker Challenge Tournament this weekend at Holloway Gymnasium.
The No. 17 Purdue volleyball team (4-2) will take on two quality opponents in Central Florida and Southern California in the last week of the Boilers' non-conference schedule.
After a rocky start to the season, the Boilermakers have turned up the heat. Purdue has won its last four games, three against ranked teams. Purdue also won the Stacey Clark Classic Tournament this past weekend against Southern Methodist and then-No. 19 Kentucky.
The Boilermakers will face Big 12 newcomer University of Central Florida (8-1) Thursday night. The Knights have yet to face a ranked team this season, but they have only lost 2 sets in their last 3 matches. In Saturday’s match, UCF senior outside hitter Lauren Clark had a career high 20 kills in a 3-2 comeback win against North Texas. Clark also had 10 kills in a sweep over in-state rival Florida State Thursday.
“As you watch them, they really serve the ball tough and you really can’t leave anyone uncontested,” Purdue head coach Dave Shondell said.
Purdue will then take on USC (4-4) in a Friday night battle of future Big Ten foes. While the Trojans are currently on a three-game winning streak, they have yet to beat a ranked team this season. USC senior outside hitter Skylar Fields, is third in the country in kills with 144 and had a season-high 28 kills in a 3-1 win against San Diego Sunday. These accomplishments earned her Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.
“USC is USC. I mean, they have tremendous talent,” Shondell said. “They have one of the most powerful hitters in the country in Skylar Fields and she will get a ton of swings, so we have to prepare for her.”
If the Boilermakers pull off a win, they will be a top-5 team in the Big Ten in terms of overall record heading into conference play. The team will have also won three out of the four non-conference tournaments they participated in.
Shondell explained in a press conference Tuesday that he believes the team is ready to enter Big Ten play and the talent on the team has overshadowed some of its early issues.
“I think we have some exceptional talent and there are a lot of people that would like to have some of the offensive weapons that we have,” he said.
Both the Boilers’ matchups will be played at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Both games will air on the Big Ten Network.