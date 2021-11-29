The No. 6 Purdue volleyball team, the sixth seed in the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Tournament, ended its regular season with two home matches over Thanksgiving weekend, one with Indiana on Friday and No. 11 Nebraska on Saturday.
While No. 5 Wisconsin ultimately won the Big Ten volleyball championship, the Boilermakers (23-6, 15-5 Big Ten) tied for third in the standings, giving the team a good chance at a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
In Friday’s match against Indiana (10-22, 4-16 Big Ten), the Boilermakers won 3-1. Purdue had a dominating start winning by 12 points in the first set, but Indiana rallied back to take the second set. The Boilermakers proceeded to once again dominate the next two sets to win the match.
It was a senior spotlight night for Purdue as each of the seniors were recognized for their legacy in Holloway Gymnasium. In a video posted by the team, emotions ran high, and the crowd erupted in applause for each of the players.
The emotions of senior night completely elevated the performance of the players. Senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland and fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton put on a show, recording 18 and 17 kills in the match, respectively. Senior middle blocker Jael Johnson added six kills. The performance of the seniors combined with the rest of the team propelled Purdue to a commanding victory.
In the last regular season match against the Cornhuskers (22-7, 16-4 Big Ten), Purdue struggled to find its rhythm, losing the first two sets by 4 and 15 points, respectively.
While Purdue forced a fourth set to keep the match alive, Nebraska ultimately defeated Purdue 3-1.
Newton led the way for Purdue racking up 11 kills and 12 digs with Grace Cleveland close behind. Cleveland put up nine kills and seven digs. Both added three blocks in the match.
The Boilers will return to Holloway Gymnasium Thursday to take on the Illinois State Redbirds at 7 p.m.