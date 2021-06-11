The Big Ten has announced its 2021-22 women's volleyball schedule, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. Purdue will play 10 home games and 10 away games in the conference, one less of each game than last year.
Non-conference games will be announced later, according to a news release.
Purdue will not play Minnesota, Maryland or Iowa at home.
Purdue's season opener will be at home against the former-No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes. Purdue was just one place behind Ohio State last season in the conference rankings, taking fifth place while the Buckeyes took fourth.
The Buckeyes featured one of the most high-octane offenses in the Big Ten last season, leading the conference in kills (1,154) while placing third in assists (81) and kills (81). Freshman hitter Emily Londot led the Big Ten in kills (330) while sophomore setter Mac Podraza placed second in assists (883).
The Boilermakers will end their season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Holloway Gymnasium. Purdue did not play the Cornhuskers last season.
Nebraska dominated the Big Ten last season, losing just two of its 16 conference matchups last season. Senior middle backer Lauren Stivrins led the Big Ten in kills last season, racking up 197 in 62 sets played.