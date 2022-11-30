Eva Hudson has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and made her way onto the All-Big Ten First Team.
The freshman outside hitter has led Purdue in kills nearly every game. Her total of 480 kills is second in the Big Ten and tied for 18th in the country. Hudson also ranked first in the Big Ten in points, scoring 546 for Purdue.
Hudson is the first Purdue player to receive the Freshman of the Year award since Debbie McDonald, who did so in 1986.
The postseason award comes after Hudson earned seven Freshman of the Week awards, the second most in conference history.
Hudson’s production throughout the year also made her a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Freshman team.
Both Raven Colvin and Maddie Schermerhorn earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team.
Schermerhorn, a senior libero, tallied 4.62 digs per set and ranked second in the Big Ten. Colvin, a sophomore middle blocker, ranked fifth in the Big Ten in blocks per set with 1.45 and was second on the team in kills with a total of 250.
On Friday, the Boilermakers take on Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The match will be hosted in Louisville, Kentucky, and will begin at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.