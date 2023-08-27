Down 2-1 with their backs against the wall, the Boilermakers entered the fourth set.
Freshman right side hitter Grace Heaney would provide the spark they needed.
Because of Heaney’s six kills in the set, the Boilers would win 25-22 and end the match 2-2.
The late burst wasn’t enough for the No. 16 ranked Boilers (1-2) against Loyola Chicago (2-1) 3-2 Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium.
“It takes maybe 24 hours to forget about (the loss), if you’re talking about me and the team,” Head Coach Dave Shondell said. “We’re all disappointed, you’re up 12-9 against a good team and you’re playing a lot of young players and it looks like it's going to be a great win for us, then all of the sudden, they have a kid who goes crazy against us.”
Purdue came out firing in a close-fought set but Loyola took the set 16-14 and won the match.
In the first set, the Boilermakers were up 7-2 on the Ramblers before a timeout was called. Three out of seven points came off of aces.
Junior defensive specialist and outside hitter Ali Hornung earned the first two points and freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine picked up the third. Chicoine instantly earned another ace after the timeout and Purdue won the set 25-20.
Chicoine finished the set with seven kills and the match with 20 kills. As a team, Purdue hit a .314 percentage in the first set but would finish hitting .178.
“If you step back, you realize it’s encouraging because (the freshman) are going to get some playing time,” Shondell said. “Taylor Anderson came in and I thought it was terrific for us … We throw her into this slug fest and I just thought she performed beautifully, she made a lot of good decisions, she served the ball tough.”
Anderson, the freshman setter, tallied 33 assists.
The Ramblers nabbed an early 6-2 lead in the second set. They were leading 13-6 after a Boilermaker timeout. Finally, they won the set 25-19.
Loyola was powered by Karlie McNabb and Addie Barnes. McNabb finished the match with 17 kills on a .289 hitting percentage. Barnes finished with five aces.
Junior middle blocker Raven Colvin led the Boilers to a 6-4 lead in the third set with a pair of aces.
It was a back and forth set and Colvin executed a kill that knotted up the score at 14-14, forcing Loyola to call a timeout.
Colvin finished the match with 11 kills and three aces.
The third set was back-and-forth all the way and ended up going to the Ramblers 25-23 who took the lead 2-1 in the match.
The Boilermakers are looking to get back on track in Kansas to take on the Jayhawks (2-0), Thursday.