The Boilermakers looked to continue a weekend of wins in Holloway Gymnasium when the No. 6 Purdue volleyball team (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten) faced a ferocious foe in the No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) on Sunday.
Using all of their best efforts, their third "get-right" game of the season went just as the other two had, as the Boilermakers took a 3-2 victory for their eighth home win of the season.
It's a great weekend to be a Boilermaker! 🚂💨@Caitlyn_Newton seals the match for No. 6 @PurdueVB in the 5th Set to complete the comeback against No. 15 Penn State.📍 @Unleaded88 pic.twitter.com/tls40FKu7r— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 17, 2021
Senior middle blocker Jael Johnson did not suit up again for today's game, and freshman Raven Colvin once again got to start in her place. Colvin continued to prove her worth as a starter, earning three kills on eight attempts on the front line.
In their last get-right game, a match against Rutgers after a loss to Illinois, the Boilermakers seemed to take all of their frustration from the game out on the Scarlet Knights, sweeping them 3-0 and winning sets by as many as 19 points.
While they didn't play with the same ferocity they had against Rutgers, the Boilermakers once again played as if they had a chip on their shoulder, rocketing shots past the Penn State blockers in hopes of gaining easy points against a Big Ten rival.
Purdue teammates erupted from the sidelines after every successful play, shouting words of encouragement to their fellow Boilermakers on the floor. They almost rivaled the intensity of the Block Party themselves, giving vocal support when the Boilermakers needed it the most.
Even with a narrow first set victory, the Boilermaker's focus in the game's opening possessions started to wear off as the Nittany Lions fired cannon shots of their own right back at the Boilermaker defense. The worn-out Boilermakers committed error after error in the next two sets, throwing off the experienced starters while causing the need for early substitutions. Thirteen players had set time in Sunday's match, experienced backups and freshmen alike.
No. 6 @PurdueVB has rallied to force a 5th Set at home vs. No. 15 Penn State.@Caitlyn_Newton helped clinch Set 4 💥 pic.twitter.com/AHzR0qzEr9— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 17, 2021
The fifth and final set featured a stress-inducing back-and-forth battle of long volleys and challenged calls. Four calls were challenged between both sides, adding an excruciating amount of tension-filled time lightened by the Block Party's routine tradition of waving cell phone flashlights between challenge calls.
The match against the top-ranked opponent served as a chance to honor those who were a part of one of the most successful periods in Purdue volleyball history. In front of a deafening crowd at Holloway stadium, led by the fully-staffed Block Party student section, Purdue volleyball thanked a star-studded senior duo in outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and libero Jena Otec for using their last years of eligibility to help the Boilermakers one last time.
The pair played yet another outstanding game in a heroic effort to keep the Boilermakers in Big Ten Championship contention: Newton hit for a team-leading and career-high 26 kills on 63 attempts, while Otec played to her strengths with 27 total digs.
Athletics director Mike Bobinski was in attendance for the matchup, watching from a front row seat as a closely-contested battle waged on between the two Big Ten staples. Bobinski gave head coach Dave Shondell his very own game ball in recognition of his 400th win in the Boilermaker program, an accolade he had been building to since he took the job in 2003.
Though they didn't reach the levels of their first two accolades, the Boilermaker crowd cheered as the announcers mentioned Purdue Football's resounding victory over one of the Big Ten's most recently dominant teams in the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Purdue will see its schedule slow down in its next match as it plays the Michigan State Spartans (8-9, 1-7) Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Holloway. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.