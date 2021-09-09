The No. 6 Purdue volleyball team heads to Cincinnati this weekend to play in the Xavier University Tournament.
The Boilermakers (4-0) have been rolling through their early non-conference tournament schedule, dropping just one set in their first four matches and winning the others by an average of just over 4 points.
Before Purdue’s matches against UNLV and then-No. 25 Washington State, head coach Dave Shondell said the team tried to build the non-conference schedule to imitate the play styles and challenges the team would face during its Big Ten matches and boost the team’s Rating Percentage Index score heading into conference play. The score is part of the NCAA’s rankings and selection metrics for the end-of-season tournament, and Shondell said it tends to matter more to the selection committee during the 2019 season.
Senior middle blocker Jael Johnson emphasized the importance of the early season matches as a way to build team cohesion, experience and technique moving into conference play.
“I think it’s helped us tremendously,” Johnson said. “When you’re playing tough teams out of conference, it’s just a good variety of competition.”
Senior setter Hayley Bush talked about the similar value of early road trips as preparation for the hostile environments the team will soon face against stronger opponents.
The team is under an intensified spotlight as it finishes the non-conference season. The Boilers are the No. 6 team in the nation in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll, its highest ranking ever. But the team is entering a conference season with five other teams ranked in the top 25, and will kick off this weekend’s tournament against its highest-ranked team yet in No. 10 Louisville (5-0).
A point of emphasis in the team’s early season has been improving its blocking ability, Johnson said. The Boilers averaged three blocks per set last season, and sit at 2.5 blocks per set now. They earned double-digit overall blocking performances against Washington State and Kansas, and have improved since a four-block performance to open the season against Loyola Marymount.
Another new development since the start of the season has been a more direct offensive role for Bush. The season has seen an increase in “setter dumps,” she confirmed.
The move involves the setter pushing the ball back over and just in front of the net instead of passing it to an outside hitter. It takes advantage of the other team’s defensive alignment and attempts to surprise them with an off-speed hit.
Bush said she’s been trying to play more aggressively since the offseason. Her kills per set has seen an increase over last season’s, and she recorded five such attacks during the team’s match against Kansas.
Bush said her decision whether to dump the ball and how to execute the move comes down to the alignment of the defense at the serve. She said she studies how the back row of players are aligned before service to gauge which area might be open, akin to a quarterback reading a linebacker before a run-pass option.
“Once I dumped a location, usually I want to move to another location, because then they’re probably moving in on that location,” Bush said.