The No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers closed out the month of February today with a six-game win streak after sweeping Indiana 3-0 for the second consecutive match.
Purdue opened the series by sweeping the Hoosiers (2-10) in Bloomington Tuesday. With five days between matches, this was the longest amount of time the Boilers (8-4) have had to prepare for a second match versus an opponent this season.
Pure dominance. 1️⃣3️⃣ straight years & counting for @PurdueVB to claim the trophy over Indiana. pic.twitter.com/eNIPXAIcgG— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 28, 2021
Much like Tuesday, the first set was filled with Purdue scoring runs and small steps forward for the Hoosiers. A timeout mid-set brought out the swagger of the Boilermakers, giving them the opportunity to close out the set 25-18 with acrobatic kills from the middle of the net.
A 10-1 scoring run in the second set gave Purdue control of the match, allowing for a wide array of Boilermakers to add their name to the stat sheet.
Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland combined for 22 kills and a .366 hitting percentage.
Their successful attacks paved the way for freshman blocker Taylor Trammell to continue her stellar debut season. Trammell led the team with seven blocks and finished the match fourth on the kill chart.
Impressive digs from the back row accompanied by a confident attack won the Boilers their second set of the night while keeping the Hoosiers at bay with a score of 25-11.
The Monon Spike rivalry trophy within their grasp, Purdue physically dominated the Hoosiers in the final stretch. The coordinated passing and powerful scoring arms of the Boilermaker hitters had the Hoosiers sprinting from the back court all the way to the bench attempting to keep the ball alive.
The match was ended 25-15 in the third set and a 3-0 victory for Purdue.
The Hoosiers left the court with few positive notes. Freshman hitter Tommi Stockham led the team with 10 kills but finished with a -.025 hitting percentage.
Sophomore libero Haley Armstrong was the strongest asset of the night for the Hoosiers. While she wasn't recording kills, she was busy dipping, diving, and flying all over the court. She recorded 11 digs and by the end of the night was Indiana's MVP.
The Boilers travel to Penn State on Friday to take on the No. 10 Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN and ESPNU.