After No.1 Wisconsin claimed victory over the No. 13 Purdue in their first match of the season, the Boilers had a chance at a rematch with the Badgers in the second of a two-game series.
The Boilermakers (0-2, 0-2) played Saturday night's first set with a newfound energy from their players. A hard-fought opening set concluded with a solo block from senior outside hitter Dana Rettke, giving Wisconsin a 25-18 win.
Five different Boilermakers registered kills on the stat sheet. Sophomore outside hitter Madeline Koch led the way with four kills.
The intensity of the first match caused the Badgers (2-0, 2-0) to make more errors on the court, finishing the set with five service errors compared to Purdue's one.
Despite increased effort from the Boilermakers, Rettke proved once again to be a challenge. She recorded nine kills and four blocks, including her 500th career block.
The Boilermakers did not allow Wisconsin to continue its defensive consistency into the second set. Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton recorded her second kill, bringing the Boilers into the lead 3-1 while giving them a much-needed confidence boost.
The set proved to be the most exciting of game as both teams exchanged points for most of the set due to coordinated passing and strong presence at the net. The Boilers were able to gain momentum through the set after two challenge calls went against Wisconsin.
The first occurred when a kill originally called for Wisconsin was overturned for Purdue. The second came on a point for Wisconsin that was replayed with Purdue ultimately winning the point. The two calls allowed Purdue to build a 5-0 scoring run, its largest lead over Wisconsin in both Friday and Saturday's matches.
The second set concluded with a 10-2 comeback run by the Badgers after multiple Boilermaker attack errors. Wisconsin earned a 25-21 victory and a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was too much for the Boilers to overcome. Wisconsin closed out the match with a 25-19 victory thanks to Molly Haggerty recording a double-double, double-digit kills and assists.
The Badgers won in 3-0 sweep for the second match in a row versus the Boilermakers.
Overall, both teams played a phenomenal match on defense, but the experience of the Badger attack line was enough to overcome the Boilermakers. Purdue finished with a total of two blocks to Wisconsin's 10.
The improvement of Purdue's focus allowed it to put a dent in Wisconsin's hitting. By the end of the match the Badger's were hitting at a sub .400 level, .100 less than last night's match.
Purdue will now look ahead to Jan. 29, when it will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in its home opener at Holloway Gymnasium at 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.