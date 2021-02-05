The No. 13 Purdue volleyball team were defeated 3-2 Saturday night by No. 6 Minnesota Friday night in Holloway Gymnasium.
Prompted by the return of junior hitter Grace Cleveland, the Boilermakers (2-3) played with speed, coordination and hunger in a bid to upset the top-10 Gophers (5-0) squad.
.@GopherVBall played tough as nails toward the finish, surviving a vicious attack from the Boilermakers to secure the B1G road victory.
"We knew she (Cleveland) would be able to go on Wednesday," Head coach Dave Shondell said. "She practiced lightly for two days, but I thought she gave us a really good performance."
Cleveland had been sidelined for the first four matches due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. But she played as if she never left. She finished the first set with six kills.
Purdue began the first set with a 5-0 run thanks to three consecutive service aces by senior libero Jena Otec. Otec accounted for three of the 14 total service aces for Purdue.
"I thought our floor game was better tonight," Shondell said. "We passed extremely well and our 14 aces allowed us to keep them off balance at times."
Though Purdue had a new fire with addition of Cleveland in the lineup, the Gophers were able to keep the set competitive. Minnesota went on a 3-0 run to gain its way back and keep the score at a close 16-15.
The first set concluded 25-20 when junior middle blocker Jael Johnson scored the winning kill, assisted by senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton.
The train kept chugging into the second set when the Boilermakers jumped out to another 5-0 lead. Two more service aces from junior defensive specialist Marissa Hornung highlighted the run.
Freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell continued to make an immediate impact every time she entered the game. During the second set, she recorded two kills directly after being subbed in, increasing the Boilermaker lead to 13-7.
"She's a skilled player," Shondell said. "I mean she plays two final four teams in her first three matches. That's been great for her to be exposed and hold up well."
The outside hitters were the story of the second set for the Boilers. Newton sparked the match of the dynamic duo and combined with Cleveland for nine kills.
The Gopher team once again fought its way back into the set with a 4-0 scoring run where senior and All-Big Ten blocker Raegan Pittman gave Minnesota the first two service aces of the night, making the score 15-13.
Minnesota went on to win set two 25-23 after a tense exchange on the match point.
The third set opened with momentum swinging every which way. The closely contested scoring went on for most of the set. Minnesota’s senior opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy left her mark on the set’s back-and-forth shootout. She helped the Gophers to keep a tight lead for most of the set.
Purdue refused to back down and continued to hang with the Gophers every step of the way. Purdue players used their communication to fly around and call out attacks. They eventually played their way back into the lead with a string of kills and ace serves from Cleveland, Newton and Hornung.
Though the Gophers kept the set tied with a powerful string of kills, the Boilermakers fought hard to answer back every one of their strikes, propelling them to a 26-24 win in another intense set.
Tensions rose in the fourth set as the Gophers fought their way to tie the game and erase a one-set deficit. Minnesota ramped up its intensity, continuously setting up the same attack play and executing it with great success during the middle of the set.
The Boilermakers kept their heads despite the Gopher’s relentless attacks at the net, keeping the score within 2 points for the bulk of the set.
Though her name wasn’t called many times, Cleveland’s kills kept Purdue fighting to win. The momentum created by Cleveland’s offense helped keep the Boilers within striking distance of the Gophers, limiting the Gophers to lead by as many as just four.
Minnesota was able to tie the match 2-2 after winning the fourth set 25-21 thanks to a pair of solo blocks and a service ace from freshman setter Melani Shaffmaster.
In the fifth and final set of a back-and-forth match, the point exchange continued between the two squads. An early timeout gave the Boilers a chance to settle in after being down 7-4, although it proved ineffective as the Gophers extended the lead 10-5.
Minnesota claimed the set with a 15-7 win and sealed a 3-2 victory in the match.
Overall, the Boilermakers kept pace with the team, and made their ranking difference look narrower than the polls would indicate. The return of the dynamic duo proved to be a bright spot and Trammell added two more kills in the fifth set, bringing her total to seven for the night.
The Boilermakers now look ahead to tomorrow afternoon when they will once again play the Golden Gophers in the second game of their series. The match will be broadcast from Holloway Gymnasium on the Big Ten Network beginning at 5 p.m.