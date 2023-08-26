Saturday night contained a rarity for the Boilermakers, and not the good kind.
In the second matchup of their weekend-long tournament, the No.16 Purdue Boilermakers were swept at home 0-3 by the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays.
“We don't get swept out often, period," said Head Coach Dave Shondell. "And we certainly don't get swept at home very often."
Holloway Gymnasium and Block Party were packed with fans taking part in the Taylor Swift-themed night. The team took to the court for pre-match introductions as Swift’s “Ready For It” echoed through the gymnasium.
But the Boilermakers really faced the music as they trailed the Bluejays for much of the game in their first matchup of the season against a ranked opponent. The team lost the game on the edges, where their outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine were continuously shut down.
“No question. We have two really, really good outside hitters (Hudson, Chicoine) and tonight they look very, very average in this match,” Shondell said.
The coach largely attributed the shutdown to bad passing, which caused the Boilers to be predictable in their sets as well as limited in their attacks.
“If you don’t pass well, Raven can’t get the ball,” Shondell said “Raven I thought was good when we got the ball to her, but we just couldn’t get her the ball enough…It's easy when we're slightly out of system or way out of system for their blockers to know where we're going.”
The Bluejays tallied a total of 16 blocks against the Boilermakers by the end of the matchup.
“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Shondell said.
For some of the players, this weekend’s tournament is their first time playing in Holloway Gymnasium. The roster is still adjusting after losing 6 starters in the offseason.
“When you look at the fact that Grace Heaney, she's never played for us before,” Shondell said. “This is the first match she's ever played. Chloe Chicoine’s second match. Lorrin’s (Poulter) second match here on this team. Lizzie Carr’s second match, she played a little bit last night.”
“(Creighton) didn’t have anybody that was playing like their first season. But we got a lot of first-season people.”
Shondell added a hopeful note to the otherwise disappointing night: this loss and the game-time reps could help the newcomers in the future.
“These experiences should help them, and speed up the process,” he said. “Because I think we're competitive enough that we're not gonna want to lose.”