Riding the high of another top-three upset Sunday afternoon, the Purdue volleyball team is heading back on the road for a four-match away stretch.
The Boilermakers will have their first two stops of the trip on the east coast, where will they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Friday and a match against Rutgers on Sunday.
After taking down then-No. 3 Wisconsin on Halloween, the No. 8 Boilermakers (16-5, 8-4 Big Ten) have shown they can consistently compete with some of the top teams in the nation.
“We rocked them early, and then they settled in a little bit and the rest of the night was just a dogfight,” head coach Dave Shondell said in a Monday press conference about the match. “It was just a brawl, both teams playing at a really high level.”
The Boilermakers have seen a great amount of improvement across the board this season.
“When you have our group that knows each other so well and we have that communication, it’s hard to replace that,” senior defensive specialist Marissa Hornug said.
During the match against the Badgers, the Boilers competed at the net with 62 kills, a 0.219 hitting percentage and 16 blocks, many of which came from freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin.
Colvin had a career-high 11 blocks on Halloween, the third-most by any Boilermaker in a four-set match in Purdue history. She was named Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week by the Big Ten Monday afternoon.
“Colvin has made a significant difference,” Shondell said about her performance. “She set the tone in our match.
“To have a freshman come in and play like a fifth-year senior, that’s a real positive for our team.”
As they approach this weekend, the Boilers know they cannot let their guard up.
“Maryland is also a team that beat Wisconsin this season,” Shondell said. “They play in a gym that’s half the size of ours.
“It’s not an easy place to go play: They’re going to be waiting on us.”
At the end of the day, Shondell and his Boilers know when they need to have fun and relax. The team even held a costume contest on the Saturday before their match.
“I think it’s important not to take it too seriously,” Shondell said. “If you take it too seriously, you’re going to be uptight. That’s not in the formula for success.”
The Boilermakers play against the Terrapins on Friday at 7 p.m. in College Park, Maryland followed by a game against the Scarlet Knights at 1 p.m. Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey. Both games can be streamed on BTN+.