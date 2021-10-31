Four days after earning another spot in the win column against Northwestern, No. 12 Purdue scared the No. 3-ranked Wisconsin Badgers into a four-set loss at Holloway Gymnasium Sunday.
Just one week after the Boilermaker football team let a potential victory slip away against the Badgers in the second half, the Purdue volleyball team (16-5, 8-4 Big Ten) stood up for its football counterparts and found a way to get revenge against Wisconsin.
The Badgers still came in to the game as one of the most feared teams in the Big Ten despite slowing down leading up to their match against the Boilermakers. They had dropped three sets in two games against Ohio State and Penn State, about half of the seven total sets they had lost throughout the entirety of the season.
Getting past the No. 3-ranked Badgers was almost literally too tall of a task for the Boilermakers to accomplish.
Highlighted by freshman Anna Smrek and senior star Dana Rettke, Wisconsin features a gargantuan team of five blockers who stand at 6-foot-2 or taller. Smrek and Rettke stand at 6'9 and 6'8 respectfully, five inches taller than anyone on the Purdue roster.
The height of the Wisconsin blockers didn't seem to scare freshman blocker Raven Colvin from pulling off strong moves at the net in the faces of the Badger line. Colvin got the ball rolling for the Boilermakers with a key block on the first possession and several strong kills against the Badger line.
The freshman's fearlessness at the net and energy after every successful play found ways to spread across the veteran-filled roster, with players like senior outside hitters Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland sending shot after shot into open areas Badger libero Lauren Barnes couldn't reach.
"She competes like a 30-year old," head coach Dave Shondell said. "She's a warrior.
"From the beginning of the match to the end, she was there. She brings the type of energy that you don't see very often, even in college athletics."
Colvin ended the night with 10 block assists, the third most in program history for a setter.
Even as the Badgers found their footing in the second set, the momentum given from Purdue's first successful set kept the Boilers in the game. Though seemingly nothing could get past an active Wisconsin defense, as Barnes dove for a total of 33 digs, Purdue's offense was eventually able to wear down the Badger line and use trick shots to fool Wisconsin's seniors.
Shondell said Colvin's ability to keep a college volleyball superstar in Rettke in check was a key to getting past the Badgers for the first time since 2017.
"(Rettke) may be one of the best college volleyball players in five or six years." he said. "(Colvin) negated her today. A freshman in her first season negated a great player."
Tensions rose to a boiling point as the Badgers started to lock up their defense and play as the team so many in the conference had feared before. Down by one, the atmosphere was almost electric as Cleveland stepped up to the line for a serve after a reviewed out-of-bounds call. Cleveland seemed unfazed as the crowd went dead silent for her serve, lobbing the ball up to a potential weak spot as she had so many times before.
Even as Wisconsin corralled the serve and managed to send it back to Purdue several more times, a kill from Newton tied the Boilermakers up in the fourth and most important set of the game.
Johnson served with the same cold-hearted spirit a couple serves later, leading her team to an upset win over the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
The costumes that dotted the colorful Block Party student section, band and beyond couldn't hide the crowd's excitement after every successful play. A packed Holloway Gymnasium filled with cheers after every successful possession, students of the Block Party and the band came in big after being "highly encouraged" to wear costumes for Halloween: Costumes ranged from Left Shark from the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show to several versions of head coach Dave Shondell.
Fans were able to vote for their favorite costumes on Purdue Volleyball's Instagram and Twitter for recognition during and after the game.
Purdue will hope to continue its Big Ten winning streak in College Park, where it takes on the Maryland Terrapins Friday at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.