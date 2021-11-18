Riding the high of two major Big Ten road wins last weekend, No. 6 Purdue volleyball is ready to continue its five-match win streak with a home-and-away series this weekend.
The Boilermakers (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten) will first take on Michigan in a home match Friday, followed by an away match against Northwestern on Sunday.
The Boilermakers rose to the No. 6 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after defeating then-No. 4 Wisconsin and then-No. 8 Minnesota in two away matches over the weekend.
This marks the first away win against the Golden Gophers since 1998.
“It gives us a lot of momentum going into the next two weeks,” senior defensive specialist Marissa Hornung said in a Monday press conference. “It drives us to work even harder in practice and to see that improvement in the game.
“My class, specifically me, Jael Johnson, (Emma Terwilliger) and (Grace Cleveland), has now beaten every team in the Big Ten since we’ve been here.”
As play continues, the Boilermakers are looking at preparing for the NCAA tournament in December.
However this weekend, head coach Dave Shondell and his crew still have a mighty feat ahead of them.
“Those are two very dangerous volleyball teams,” Shondell said on Monday. “We have to be just as prepared for them as anyone else we’ve played this season.”
Purdue swept Northwestern at home in October, but has not played Michigan since a pair of four-set wins in Ann Arbor last season.
As Shondell said to his players in the locker room, “Michigan will give us everything and more than what we got this weekend.”
“Michigan is very talented and has been a great rival for Purdue in volleyball,” Shondell said. “We expect a great match on Friday.”