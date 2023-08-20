The excitement around Purdue volleyball is contagious.
The team held their second and final Black-and-Gold scrimmage in Holloway Gymnasium on Saturday, comprised of intrasquad matches with players made available for fan autographs afterwards. During the course of the scrimmages, the squad showed off all the reasons Head Coach Dave Shondell is so enthused about them.
From the team’s emerging leadership, philosophy, and young talent, the No. 16 Boilermakers are coming together as the season approaches.
“I think it's gonna be a special team,” Shondell said.
The entire depth chart got valuable reps of playing time and the opportunity to show off their skillset in a game-like environment for Shondell as they rotated in and out of the matchup.
Throughout the scrimmage, Shondell’s assessment of each player was not solely of their athleticism but also of the energy each brought to the floor.
“Mostly I'm just watching to see how many are truly engaged in what's going on there, with great intensity and great focus,” he said.
The team’s infectious energy and engagement were on full display as they enthusiastically cheered for one another and maintained a high level of enthusiasm throughout the game.
“See the first thing,” he motioned to the whiteboard behind him that read 100% Engagement. “That's what we're trying to get. I thought that we were really good in that area. I thought we were focused, competed hard, did our jobs and knew our assignments.”
This year, the team is adjusting to the departure of seven players who graduated during the offseason, a roster shift that has allowed for the emergence of new prospects like freshman Chloe Chicoine, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation by PrepVolleyball, and freshman Taylor Anderson, the No. 1 ranked setter recruit by PrepDig, as well as the debut season of redshirt freshman Lizzie Carr.
Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, Carr commanded attention on the floor not only with her stature but also with her style - two mini braids tied into her high ponytail and eye-catching pink nails.
“I'm just very outgoing and high energy,” Carr said. “So I love to bring that onto the floor and I cheer for everybody and just have fun doing what we're doing. (Last year) I made sure that I had a big presence cheering for everybody on the sidelines. I want to make sure that, as I get introduced on the court, when I have opportunities to do that, I still continue to bring my energy."
Shondell is working with a much younger roster this season and embracing the fact.
“A lot of our young people do have a lot of enthusiasm, they kind of carry a lot of that if they're on the floor or if they’re not on the floor. They love their team and play really hard and compete hard and make a lot of noise.”
On Dig City, the university-produced Volleyball Podcast, Shondell acknowledged the high levels of anticipation and expectations for the upcoming season despite the young roster. “There’s been some hype in our community about this team, despite the youthfulness that we have,” he said. “We’re very very young but we’re going to be very very good.”
The intrasquad scrimmage is important for the team to get the experience of playing in a simulated game-like competition level before the season starts.
“We want as much competition on the other side of the net as possible because that’s what our season is going to look like,” Shondell said.
The head coach also called the upcoming season of Purdue volleyball the best schedule it's ever played, hosting 17 home matches in Holloway, versus 10 away.
Shondell highlighted key non-conference matchups, noting that his team will face Duke, Creighton, Loyola Chicago, SMU, Central Florida and USC at home to name a few.
“Those are all really good names in the sport of volleyball, and then you get in the Big Ten, the best conference in the country. It’s exciting for the fans,” Shondell said. “They're gonna see great matches and great teams every time they come in here.”
The roster shift has also led to the emergence of new leaders on the floor.
“Raven Colvin is where it starts,” Shondell said. “She's a real vocal, assertive, take-charge kind of player. She’s just a junior, but she expects to win, and expects everybody else to compete and be accountable.”
Shondell also mentioned fifth-year senior Maddie Schermerhorn, Junior Ali Hornung, and sophomore Eva Hudson as players who have helped lead both verbally and by example.
As far as the team’s 100% Engagement philosophy, redshirt freshman Lizzie Carr thinks it will take them far.
“100% Engagement, that just is something that we focus on a lot in our gym,” Carr said. “I'm just excited for everybody to see what this team can do. We have a lot of potential and I don't even think we've come close to breaking ground, even in practice and in these scrimmages to what we can do, and I think it's gonna be a really special year for us. I just hope everybody's ready to come along on that ride with us.”