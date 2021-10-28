In a conference filled with what head coach Dave Shondell described as “ominous” teams, the No. 12 Purdue women’s volleyball team proved it could rise above and play with the best in its first half of Big Ten play.
It’ll take getting past the grueling second half of the schedule against some of the best in the Big Ten for the Boilermakers to reach their first Final Four in program history.
“There are not many teams in our league that don’t have good players,” Shondell said. “It’s all about finding ways to keep improving and preparing for those good people.”
A small road bump may have hindered Purdue’s ability to place as highly as it could have gone in the Big Ten tournament and beyond. The Boilermakers have lost three of their last four games, two against top-10 opponents in then-No. 7 Ohio State and then-No. 9 Nebraska.
“I thought we competed really well (in Lincoln),” Shondell said Monday. “(Nebraska) was just really hard to score against.”
The Huskers (16-3, 10-0 Big Ten) have lost just three total sets in conference games behind one of the strongest defenses in the Big Ten, one that ranks in the top four in four defensive categories in the conference.
The team ranks second in opponent hitting percentage and kills and third in opponent assists and service aces.
Though not quite a Big Ten juggernaut, or what Shondell described as a team that can walk out on the floor and beat any given team, he said the Boilers have enough veteran experience to not break under pressure or let a short losing streak affect their confidence.
“You never know when your team might break down their confidence,” Shondell said. “But I don’t think we’re at that point right now.
“Our players did everything they could do: They fought, made plays offensively and defensively and it helps to keep confidence when you have veteran players.”
Purdue will need that confidence when it goes up against No. 3 Wisconsin this weekend at home. The Badgers (17-1, 9-1 Big Ten) have had Big Ten Players of the Week in five of nine weeks this season and swept the weekly awards on Oct. 4.