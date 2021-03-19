The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers won against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-1 today in an early afternoon match that seemed to play out in slow motion.
This was the Boilers' (10-5) first match in two weeks after a COVID-19 concern within the Michigan State program called for a mutual agreement to remove those two matches from the schedule.
The long rest didn't phase the Boilers, but sloppy pacing, review delays and awkward timeouts kept the flow off balance for most of the match.
Rutgers (2-13) drew first blood of the match and was able to fight its way through multiple sets throughout the match. Not once, but twice were the Knights able to climb back from deficits to keep the Boilermakers on their heels in the first set.
A series of consecutive timeouts and coaches challenges halted the tense exchange in scoring late in the set.
After over four minutes of waiting, the Boilermakers ultimately sealed a victory thanks to a 4-0 scoring run and the all-around abilities of junior blocker Jael Johnson. She went a perfect five-for-five swings at the net and squeezed out the Knights 25-21 in the first set.
The jitters began to shake off as the Boilermakers found their rhythm on offense. The Boilers hit over .300 as senior hitter Caitlyn Newton emerged from a quiet start. While her swings failed to meet their mark in first set, her renewed energy allowed her to record a double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs.
Junior hitter Grace Cleveland took control in the second half of the match. Her 17 kills were electric from start to finish. Along with being the leading scorer, Cleveland also snubbed the Knights at the net with nine blocks.
Rutgers was able to compete point-for-point with the Boilermakers for the duration of the match. By allowing the Knights to hang on in tight moments, Rutgers was able to steal the third set 26-24. The Knights' luck was due to their 17 set kills and snuffing a Boiler scoring run late in the set.
Purdue's slip up in the third set ultimately didn't matter after a resurgence to close out the match in four. Purdue dominated the second and final sets. The closest the Knights came in either set was 7 points.
The 3-1 finish resulted in three Boilermaker players earning double-digit kills. The Boilers ended the competition with a .324 hitting percentage and 17 blocks, tying a season high.
The Boilermakers will take on Rutgers again, at 4 p.m. on Saturday on BTN+.