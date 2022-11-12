With the match tied 1-1 between two consecutively ranked teams, an ace serve from Eva Hudson set the Boilermakers up with a 8-5 lead in the third set.
The No. 15 Purdue volleyball team (18-7, 9-6 Big Ten) played the second match of its last home weekend series against No. 16 Penn State (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten), losing 3-1 in Holloway Gymnasium Saturday night.
The first set was a close battle as the largest lead of the match through 10 points was two by each team. A long rally ended with a swing from sophomore defensive specialist Ali Hornung which made the crowd, dressed in blackout attire, erupt into cheers.
A block by sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin extended the Boilermaker lead to 4 points late in set one. A three-point run by the Nittany Lions gave Purdue a scare late, but an ace from Colvin gave the set point to the Boilermakers to win 25-20.
The second set was a serving struggle for both teams with three of the first five points coming off of serving errors. A block by Ellis and Colvin got the crowd going early, but Penn State rallied off a 4-0 scoring run to go up 10-6.
It was all Nittany Lions from there as the Boilermakers could not overcome Penn State’s attack, putting them in a large 5-point deficit. The Nittany Lions took set two 25-19. Hudson separated herself from the pack adding 3 kills and a block. While Colvin didn’t manage any kills, she had 3 total blocks in the second set.
Purdue came out swinging in the third set and with the help of some blocks and serving errors from Penn State, they got out to a quick 8-5 lead. The Nittany Lions roared back to tie the set at 12 all.
Just when Penn State seemingly had all of the momentum, a tip over the net from senior outside hitter Madeline Koch and a block by Colvin and Hudson put the Boilermakers in front 22-20 in set three.
The set then turned into a tightly contested battle that saw back-and-forth points for both teams, but it was the Nittany Lions, however, that came all the way back to win the third set 27-25 to go up 2-1 in the match.
Hudson added 2 kills to her total of 10 in the match, but Ellis had a monster performance in set three racking up 5 kills and a block.
A 4-1 lead for Penn State quickly evaporated into a 6-6 tie and from there, it was a true tradeoff for points for both teams. A quick three points for the Nittany Lions put them up 17-14 late in set four.
Penn State took set four 25-19 and the match 3-1 to hand Purdue its second straight loss at home.
Hudson led the Boilermakers with 13 kills and 3 blocks. Colvin and Ellis tied with 10 kills each and 10 combined blocks.
Purdue will stay home for its final match at Holloway in the regular season when it hosts Michigan on Friday night at 7 pm. This match will air on Big Ten Plus.